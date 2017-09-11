Hundreds of Syrians reach Cyprus by boat

Cyprus police arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday for allegedly driving one of two boats that brought 305 Syrian refugees to the Mediterranean island's northwestern coast.



Cyprus, an EU member state located 160 kilometers from Syria's Mediterranean coast, has not seen the massive inflow of migrants experienced by Turkey and Greece.



Since September 2014, however, more than a dozen migrant boats have reached the island, bringing in nearly 1,500 migrants including the latest arrivals.



This weekend's migrant interceptions in Turkey and Cyprus suggest that smugglers are seeking alternative migrant routes.

