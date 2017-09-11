Iraq holds 1,400 foreign Daesh wives, kids

Iraqi authorities are holding 1,400 foreign wives and children of suspected Daesh (ISIS) fighters in a camp after government forces expelled the militant group from one of its last remaining strongholds in Iraq, security and aid officials said. Many of them say they are from Russia, Turkey and Central Asia, but there are also some from European countries, officials said. They have mostly arrived at the camp south of Mosul since Aug. 30 .



It is the largest group of foreigners linked to Daesh to be held by Iraqi forces since they started expelling the militants from Mosul and other areas in northern Iraq last year, an aid official said. Thousands of foreigners have been fighting for Daesh in Iraq and Syria.



Many of the families had fled to Tal Afar after Iraqi troops pushed Daesh out of Mosul on Aug. 30 .



Iraqi forces retook Tal Afar, a city of predominantly ethnic Turkmen that has produced some of Daesh's most senior commanders, last month.



After four months in Mosul, she ran away from her husband to Tal Afar in February.

