Palestinian court grants bail to prominent activist Amro

A Palestinian court Sunday released on bail a prominent activist arrested after he criticized President Mahmoud Abbas' administration.



Issa Amro was detained by Palestinian security forces Monday in the southern West Bank city of Hebron on accusations including causing "strife," human rights activists said.



Dozens of activists protested outside prosecutors' offices Sunday over Amro's detention, some with tape over their mouths.



Afer his release, Amro went to the offices of his Youth Against Settlements organization, where he was warmly greeted by fellow activists and spoke out against the law.

