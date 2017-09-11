Israeli police detain CEO on suspicion of fraud

Israeli police detained Rami Levy, the controlling shareholder and chief executive officer of the eponymous supermarket chain, as part of its investigation into suspected fraud in the development of a shopping center he built.



police said early Sunday that it had detained several unidentified people for questioning, including the head of a local council, a newspaper editor and two prominent businessmen in connection with a mall. Levy was identified as one of the two businessmen, according to a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange filing the company submitted Sunday.

...