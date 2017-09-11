Palestinians seek ouster of Greek Orthodox patriarch

Palestinian Christians have protested against the Greek Orthodox patriarch of the Holy Land, demanding the resignation of Theophilos III for allegedly selling church land to Israelis.



Some 200 demonstrators rallied Saturday outside the Greek Orthodox patriarchate in Jerusalem's Old City.



The church is one of the largest real estate owners in the Holy Land.



On July 31, a Jerusalem court upheld controversial real estate deals involving Israeli pro-settlement organization Ateret Cohanim and the church for two hotel properties near the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City.

