UK labour market shows little sign of immediate Brexit hit

The number of people claiming unemployment benefit in Britain unexpectedly fell in July despite the shock decision by voters to leave the European Union, suggesting little immediate impact from Brexit on the labour market.



The figures represented the first official measure of the labour market since the June 23 vote.



The July claimant count figure was measured on July 14, three weeks after the referendum, meaning it might not reflect the full extent of any post-Brexit fall in hiring.



There was another sign Wednesday that the immediate economic impact of the Brexit vote would not be as bad as some had feared.



Britain's unemployment rate held steady in the three months to June at 4.9 percent, as expected in the Reuters poll.

