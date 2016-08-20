Lava meets sea, puts on fire-spitting show

For the first time in three years, lava from a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has crept down kilometers of mountainside and is dripping into the Pacific Ocean, where it's creating new land and putting on a crackling, hissing, fire-spitting show.



Its Puu Oo vent began erupting in the 1980s and periodically pushes enough lava seaward that people can access it.



Reaching the latest flow requires a boat, a helicopter or strong legs – the hike to the entry point, where the lava meets the sea, is 16-km round trip on a gravel road surrounded by kilometers of treacherous, hard lava rock.



On Aug. 9, a second branch of lava started to spill into the sea, giving Turpin's passengers a look at two lava flows about 200 yards apart.



The lava then quickly solidifies and creates a new landscape.



Puu Oo's 1983 eruption resulted in lava fountains soaring over 457-meter high.

...