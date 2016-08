This June 24, 2016 US Navy handout photo shows the Arleigh Burke Class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94)operating in the Mediterranean Sea. Four vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "harassed" a U.S. destroyer on Tuesday by carrying out a "high speed intercept" in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, a US defense official said on August 24, 2016. AFP / Navy Media Content Operations (NMCO) / MC3 J. Alexander DELGADO