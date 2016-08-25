Woman falls to death from zip line platform at Delaware park

Delaware State Police investigators were trying to determine Thursday how a woman fell 35 feet to her death from a zip line platform at a state park.



According to the website of Go Ape, which is based in Frederick, Maryland, and operates attractions in 15 states, patrons receive a 30-minute training session before being turned loose on the course, which can take them as high as 50 feet in the air.



Slater said her mom, who was visiting Lums Pond with a friend, was able to complete at least one zip line ride before falling.



The Go Ape attraction opened at Lums Pond in 2013, with officials touting it as the first zip line adventure course in a state park on the East Coast.

...