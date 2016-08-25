Number of extremist travelers grows, Canada security officials say

The number of people who have traveled overseas from Canada and are suspected of engaging in "terrorism-related activities" has grown, security officials said on Thursday in a report that cited extremist violence as Canada's main defense threat.



So-called "extremist travelers," who are suspected of traveling abroad for the purpose of militant activity, pose a range of security concerns for Canada, according to an annual report that gave an assessment of the threat landscape in 2015 and early 2016 .



Another 60 extremist travelers had returned to Canada at the end of 2015 .



The Liberals campaigned on a plan to scale back a 2015 law that gave increased powers to security authorities in the wake of two deadly attacks by homegrown radicals in 2014 .

