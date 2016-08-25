Clinton says Trump is taking far-right hate groups 'mainstream'

Hillary Clinton will paint her White House rival Donald Trump as the candidate of the far right Thursday, claiming "a radical fringe" has taken over the Republican Party.



After releasing a hard-hitting ad that tethered Trump to the Ku Klux Klan, Clinton will use a speech in Reno, Nevada to argue he has brought racism to the political mainstream.



As Trump strives to temper his hardline anti-immigrant message in a bid to halt collapsing poll numbers, Clinton's campaign has been at pains to remind voters of the New York tycoon's more controversial views.

...