Kill drug lords, Philippines' top cop tells addicts

Dela Rosa was speaking Thursday to several hundred drug users who had surrendered in the central Philippines.



When asked if Duterte supported Dela Rosa's call to murder and commit arson, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella denied that was the police chief's intent.



Duterte, 71, won May elections in a landslide on a promise to kill tens of thousands of suspected criminals in an unprecedented blitz that would eliminate illegal drugs in six months.



When he took office on June 30, Duterte told a crowd in Manila: "If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful".



Days after his election win, Duterte also offered security officials bounties for the bodies of drug dealers.

