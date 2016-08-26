Singapore shrouded in smog as haze returns to SE Asia

Acrid smog blanketed Singapore Friday as the city-state was hit by the year's first major outbreak of haze, an annual crisis sparked by forest fires in neighboring Indonesia.



Singapore's air quality index reached unhealthy levels with conditions deteriorating through the day, marking the worst return of the haze to the city since vast parts of Southeast Asia were affected in 2015 .



Singapore last September closed schools and distributed protective face masks as the air pollution index soared to hazardous levels following three weeks of being cloaked in smoke from Indonesia's nearby Sumatra island.



As of midnight local time Thursday, there were 68 hotspots on Sumatra, up from 43 two days earlier, the agency said.

