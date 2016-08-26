Obama expands Hawaii marine reserve in final push on climate

U.S. President Barack Obama will dramatically expand the Papahnaumokukea Marine National Monument off the coast of Hawaii Friday, the White House said, an action that will ban commercial fishing from more than 582,500 sq miles (1.5 million sq km) of the Pacific Ocean.



Obama, who was born in Hawaii and spent most of his childhood there, made curbing climate change a central part of his time in the White House, which draws to a close on Jan. 20 .



Preserving public space from development has been something Obama can do using his own power, and he had moved to permanently protect more than 265 million acres of land and water even before the expansion in Hawaii.



Obama has also sought to use the star power of his office to raise public concern about climate issues.

