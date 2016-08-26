Second victim of Thai coastal town bombings dies

A second person has died from injuries sustained when two bombs exploded earlier this week at a hotel in Thailand's southern coastal town of Pattani, officials said Friday.



It was followed a string of bombings and arson attacks across seven provinces in Thailand's central south that killed four people and targeted tourist spots.



Police and Thailand's ruling junta have ruled out links between Tuesday's attack and the tourist-town bombings.



Police have issued warrants for three suspects in connection with the tourist town attacks but have given few details on the suspects.

