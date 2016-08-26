Hungary to build second fence on border with Serbia to keep out migrants

Hungary plans to build a second fence on its southern border with Serbia that would enable it to keep out any major new wave of migrants, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday.



Orban said Hungary had to prepare for the eventuality of a deal between Turkey and the European Union to clamp down on migration into Europe via the Balkans unraveling.



Orban said Hungary would also boost its police presence to 47,000 from 44,000, of which 3,000 will be constantly deployed on the southern border.



Orban said the task for politicians was to change a decision by the EU to let in migrants and distribute them based on quotas among member states.

