Number of dead in Italy quake climbs, first funerals to be held

The number of people killed in an earthquake that flattened parts of central Italy rose to 267 Friday as rescue workers pulled more bodies from mounds of debris and families prepared to hold the first funerals.



Some 928 aftershocks have hit the area around Amatrice and the nearby towns of Pescara del Tronto, Arquata del Tronto and Accumoli in the wake of Wednesday's 6.2 magnitude quake.



Italy has a poor record of rebuilding after quakes. About 8,300 people who were forced to leave their houses after a deadly earthquake in L'Aquila in 2009 are still living in temporary accommodation.



Almost 30 people died in earthquakes in northern Italy in 2012 while more than 300 died in a quake in the L'Aquila disaster.

