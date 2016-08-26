Seven killed in Mogadishu beach restaurant attack

Seven people were killed in an attack by Shabaab extremists on a popular beachfront restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu, city authorities said Friday.



Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab extremists attacked the Banadir Beach Restaurant close to the city's Lido Beach, setting off a car bomb before exchanging fire with security forces.



The restaurant is popular with young people and government officials. Around 20 people managed to escape from the restaurant during the gunfight.



Despite abandoning the capital five years ago, Shabaab still launches regular attacks against government, military, civilian and foreign targets.

