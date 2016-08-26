Flood waters stabilize in India, but thousands evacuated

Nearly 3,000 people were evacuated in India's remote northeast after an artificial lake created by a landslide threatened their lives, even as flood water levels stabilized in the worst-hit areas of the north, officials said Friday.



The misery eased somewhat, with rains ebbing over the past three days in Uttar Pradesh state where 200,000 people have moved to relief centers with their village homes submerged, said Deepak Singhal, a top state official.



Air force helicopters dropped food packets to thousands of people in Allahabad district where thousands of people preferred to stay on the top floors of their flooded homes and wait for the water to recede rather than move into state-run relief camps, officials said.

...