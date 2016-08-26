Rousseff defense begins in impeachment trial

Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff is to begin her defense case Friday in the Senate impeachment trial that could see the one-time leftist guerrilla ejected from office within days.



Rousseff loyalist Senator Gleisi Hoffman told AFP she thought that impeachment could still be defeated.



Now the trial is slowly building to Monday when Rousseff herself will testify in a piece of political theater that could determine whether 13 years of rule by her leftist Workers' Party comes to a sudden end.



Rousseff, who was tortured and imprisoned by the 1970s dictatorship for membership in a Marxist urban guerrilla group, calls the process a coup.



Temer, who has served as acting president since May, is hardly more popular than Rousseff.

...