Chinese man arrested in Hong Kong over FACC cyber attack in Austria

A Chinese citizen has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with a cyber attack that cost Austrian aerospace parts maker FACC 42 million euros ($47.39 million), Austrian police said Friday.



A spokesman for FACC said the company was working on getting back 10 million euros which had been found and frozen on accounts in different countries around the world.



Such scams have been reported by 22,143 victims in all 50 U.S. states and in 100 countries around the world.



The FBI said reports indicate that fraudulent transfers have been made to 79 countries with the majority going to Asian banks located in China and Hong Kong.

