Top French court to rule on legality of burkini bans

France's highest administrative court will decide Friday whether to overturn bans on wearing the full-body burkini swimsuit which have sparked controversy at home and abroad.



A court in the Riviera resort of Nice upheld the Villeneuve-Loubet ban this week.



The burkini bans have triggered a fierce debate about the wearing of the full-body swimsuit, women's rights and the French state's strictly-guarded secularism.



Vallaud-Belkacem, who is of Moroccan origin, took issue with the wording of the ban in Nice which linked the measure to the jihadist truck attack in the resort last month in which 86 people were killed.



The administrative court in Nice ruled Monday that the Villeneuve-Loubet ban was "necessary" to prevent public disorder after the Nice attack and the murder of a Catholic priest by two jihadists in northern France.

...