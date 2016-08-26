Zimbabwe police fire teargas to disperse opposition protesters

Zimbabwean police Friday fired teargas to disperse anti-government supporters preparing to protest against electoral processes they say benefit President Robert Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF party.



Opposition parties leading the protests say the electoral commission is biased in favour of the ruling ZANU-PF and is run by security agencies loyal to Mugabe, charges the commission denies.



Zimbabwe's police used teargas and a water cannon Wednesday to break-up a march by MDC youth supporters who were protesting over economic mismanagement and what they say is brutality by security agencies.

