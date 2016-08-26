Myanmar army chief reshuffles officers, promotes intelligence chief

Myanmar's army chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, reshuffled top posts Friday, promoting his intelligence chief and other officers leading efforts to present the military as a responsible partner in a democratic transition.



Military intelligence chief Lieutenant General Mya Tun Oo was promoted to the joint chief of staff of the army, navy, and air force, the de-facto third most senior position and one seen as a stepping stone to becoming army chief.



The promotion comes shortly after Min Aung Hlaing decided to stay on as army chief for the next five years, and appears aimed at consolidating his power base as he forges a delicate relationship with new government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.



Min Aung Hlaing appointed eight other officers to new posts, including several regional commanders.

...