US fears over ISIS group's SE Asia expansion

ISIS extremists are eyeing expansion into Southeast Asia by joining forces with local extremists, a senior U.S. counter-terrorism official warned Friday.



There have been only relatively minor attacks and plots blamed on ISIS affiliates in the region, but analysts fear the group could become more effective.



The suspects' alleged leader, Gigih Rahmat Dewa, is accused of planning the attack with Bahrun Naim, a leading Indonesian militant who is believed to be fighting with ISIS in Syria.



Singapore on Aug. 19 announced it had detained two men under its tough internal security law after discovering they intended to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS.

