Court rejects state appeal over 'lenient' Pistorius sentence

A South African judge Friday rejected the state's appeal seeking a longer jail sentence for Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who is serving a six-year term for killing his girlfriend three years ago.



Pistorius shot Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013, saying he mistook her for a burglar when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet.



At his sentencing in July, Masipa listed mitigating factors for ordering Pistorius to serve less than half the minimum 15-year term for murder, including the athlete's claim he believed he was shooting an intruder.



Nel argued that the six-year sentence was flawed and that it should be appealed.

