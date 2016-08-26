China Communist party expels 'insatiable' statistics chief

The "morally bankrupt" former head of China's statistics bureau, responsible for calculating the country's economic figures, has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for actions including "superstitious activities" and "insatiably" trading power for sex, a watchdog said Friday.



Wang is among the latest officials to fall to the much-publicized anti-corruption drive under General Secretary Xi Jinping, although critics say it can be used for internal faction-fighting, with its highest-profile victim the once hugely powerful security chief Zhou Yongkang, who was sentenced to life in prison.



The party decided to expel Wang due to his "serious violations" of party discipline, it said, adding that his case would be sent to judicial authorities.

...