Dissidents 'plotting to topple' Maldives president

The Maldives' dissident former president met opposition groups in neighboring Sri Lanka Friday to hatch a plan to topple strongman president Abdulla Yameen, opposition sources told AFP.



Ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, who recently won asylum in Britain after being jailed by Yameen's government, was among several exiled opposition groups meeting in Colombo, two people in Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party said.



In June, Yameen's former deputy Ahmed Adeeb was jailed for 15 years on a charge of plotting to assassinate the president – part of a sweeping crackdown on opponents, most of whom are in jail or exile.

