Russia holding Crimean Tatar activist in psychiatric ward

International rights groups and Ukrainian officials protested Friday against the incarceration in a psychiatric hospital of a prominent Crimean Tatar activist charged with extremism in the Russian-annexed peninsula.



Since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Russian authorities have harshly cracked down on the Crimean Tatars, a Muslim minority group whose members largely opposed the takeover of the peninsula and who were persecuted under Stalin.



Umerov was a longtime head of the peninsula's Bakhchysaray district, resigning when it moved under Moscow's control.



He was also the deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatars' elected governing body, which the Russian authorities have declared extremist.



Polozov stressed that Umerov is mentally "totally healthy" and that he should have had the right to refuse psychiatric testing.

