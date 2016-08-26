Hillary Clinton says her family's foundation is looking for partners

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on Friday the Clinton Foundation was seeking other organizations to partner with as it looks to wind down some of its charitable work, but defended her work as secretary of state as independent from her family's foundation.



Several media editorial boards this week noted the foundation's philanthropic efforts in areas such as global health and HIV/AIDS, but urged the foundation -- formally called the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation -- to transfer the work to other large U.S. charities.

...