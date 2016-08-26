Bolivian miners lift roadblock after official beaten to death

Bolivian miners lifted the roadblock where violent protests had taken place this week, a day after a government deputy minister was beaten to death, with President Evo Morales calling Friday a day of "deep pain" for the country.



Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes, 56, was killed on Thursday after being taken hostage by workers who had blocked a major highway in Panduro, around 160 km (100 miles) from capital city La Paz.



The Panduro protest turned violent this week after a highway was blockaded.



Most of the country's miners, including those involved in the protests, work in cooperatives.

