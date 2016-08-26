France's top court suspends burkini ban

France's highest administrative court on Friday suspended a controversial ban on the burkini by a French Riviera town after it was challenged by rights groups.



The judges said there was no such risk in the case before the court concerning Villeneuve-Loubet, one of around 30 towns to have introduced the bans.



Police have fined Muslim women for wearing burkinis on beaches in several towns, including in the popular tourist resorts of Nice and Cannes, sparking controversy in France and abroad.



A court in Nice had upheld the Villeneuve-Loubet ban this week.



Vallaud-Belkacem, who is of Moroccan origin, took issue with the wording of the ban in Nice which linked the measure to the jihadist truck attack in the resort last month in which 86 people were killed.



The administrative court in Nice ruled Monday that the Villeneuve-Loubet ban was "necessary" to prevent "public disorder" after the Nice attack and the murder of a Catholic priest by two jihadists in northern France.

...