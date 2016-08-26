Migrant influx pushes German population growth to highest since 1992

Germany's population registered its biggest increase in more than 20 years in 2015, data showed on Friday, as record numbers of migrants entered the country.



With 188,000 more people having died in Germany in 2015 than were born, overall the population rose by 978,000 to 82.2 million, its strongest rise since 1992 .



The Interior Ministry has said 1.1 million migrants arrived in Germany last year with the aim of seeking asylum, with just under 480,000 applying.



All of Germany's 16 regions saw their populations increase.



At the end of 2015 there were 8.7 million foreign nationals living in Germany, an increase of 14.7 percent compared with the previous year, with foreigners making up 10.5 percent of the population.

