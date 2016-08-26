German practitioner suspected of killing patients with experimental drug

The head of an alternative cancer treatment center in Germany is under investigation after three patients died there in suspicious circumstances, German prosecutors said on Friday.



The non-medical practitioner, identified as Klaus R., is suspected of manslaughter in three cases and negligent injury in the case of two more patients who remain in serious condition, said Axel Stahl, senior prosecutor in the Krefeld prosecutor's office.



Investigators are looking into allegations that the suspect treated patients with 3BP, an experimental drug that has not been clinically tested or approved for use as a cancer treatment.

...