Hungarian PM Orban urges EU to build an army of its own

Hungary's prime minister urged the European Union on Friday to make security a priority and build an army of its own.



Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke in Warsaw before heading into talks on EU's future with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of three other central European nations.



"We must give priority to security and so let's start setting up a joint European army," Orban said.



He was seconded by Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, who said building a joint army will not be an "easy project" but added that the 28-nation EU needed better cooperation on defense issues and border protections.

