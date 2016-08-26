Kosovo prosecutor investigates president's ally for political favourtism

An ally of Kosovo's president is under investigation for allegedly granting jobs at state institutions and companies to people based on their political affiliation, Kosovo's prosecutor said on Friday.



Grabovci at the time of the phone taps was head of the parliamentary caucus of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), then led by Hashim Thaci, who was elected president in 2016 .



EULEX was deployed in Kosovo in 2008 to handle cases of war crimes, organised crime and corruption deemed too sensitive or complex for Kosovo's own judiciary.

