Maine governor leaves obscene tirade on lawmaker's voicemail

Gattine has denied calling LePage a racist.



House and Senate Democrats and the Maine Democratic Party on Friday questioned LePage's capacity to lead.



After leaving the voicemail, LePage later invited reporters to the governor's mansion, where he confirmed that he had left the message and said he wished he and Gattine could face off in a duel.



Gattine said he wasn't concerned about his safety, but he called the voicemail a distraction and the latest of LePage's personal vendettas against lawmakers. Gattine shared the voicemail's audio with the Press Herald.



LePage has compared his style to that of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, whom he supports, though he recently said Trump was his third choice for president after Chris Christie and Jeb Bush.

