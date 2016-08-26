Teen boy behind Colorado medical pot law dies

A 15-year-old Colorado boy who helped pass a law requiring schools to allow students to use medical marijuana has died.



Jack Splitt used marijuana to treat pain from cerebral palsy and he and his mother, Stacey Linn, began pushing for what ultimately became known as Jack's Law after a school employee ripped a skin patch delivering cannabis-derived medication off his arm in February 2015 .



The law, which was signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper in June, requires schools to allow a parent or caregiver to administer medical marijuana on campus.

...