Morales sees 'conspiracy' in Bolivia minister's murder

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Friday there was a "political conspiracy" against his government after protesting miners allegedly kidnapped, tortured and beat to death a deputy minister who tried to negotiate with them.



Morales accused his enemies of using a series of recent protests by disabled Bolivians, private transportation companies and now the National Federation of Mining Cooperatives (FENCOMIN) to destabilize his government.



Illanes, who had served as deputy interior minister since March, had gone to a highway blockade in an attempt to mediate with miners after days of violent protests.



The mining cooperatives' demonstrations turned violent this week, with protesters setting off dynamite as they demanded the right to lease their plots to private or foreign companies -- something Bolivia's constitution outlaws.



The government says they are also seeking greater power within the Morales administration.



Morales, 56, became Bolivia's first indigenous president in 2006, after rising to prominence as the leader of the country's coca farmers union.

