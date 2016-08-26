Canada's peacekeeping pledges will have a 'big impact': UN

The United Nations on Friday applauded Canada's decision to commit 600 troops and funding to peacekeeping, saying it will have a big impact.



Military transport aircraft will also be deployed and training provided for UN troops and police, according to Canadian officials.



At that conference, more than 50 countries pledged more than 40,000 troops for deployment in UN missions worldwide.



The pledges represent a major boost to UN peacekeeping, which relies on voluntary contributions from UN member states to run its 16 missions worldwide.

