Judge keeps in place Calif. law allowing physician-assisted suicide

A California judge on Friday refused to suspend a new state law allowing physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients, citing the need to protect them from pain, but he allowed a legal challenge to proceed.
Attorneys for the doctors requested a preliminary injunction to suspend the law while the lawsuit proceeds. But Ottolia denied the request, saying it would harm terminally ill patients.
Ottolia said on Friday that no one was being forced to participate in assisted suicide.
