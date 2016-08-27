Death in day care: Japan’s parents face nursery lottery

The case caused national outrage and fears Japan's working parents face a child care lottery: Legal expert Toko Teramachi warned accidents are "30 times more frequent" for children at nonofficial centers.



In 2015, 14 children died in childcare facilities nationwide – 65 percent of these incidents happened in unofficial nurseries.



Experts warn Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bid to tackle the nation's day care shortage by loosening requirements – such as those limiting class sizes – for even official nurseries, will simply make more facilities dangerous.



The Labor Ministry estimated at least 23,000 children were unable to find an official day care place last year.



In July, the supreme court upheld an earlier ruling that a 1-year-old girl died from suffocation after sleeping face down at an unapproved nursery in Fukushima. It said staff were insufficiently trained and ordering it to pay 57 million yen ($570,000) in compensation to her parents.



Poor provision of child care is an issue that has festered for decades.



It garnered 28,000 signatures and prompted government promises of better pay for nursery staff.

