Poverty, hardship embolden protesting Zimbabweans

A failing economy and deepening poverty have spawned a wave of sporadic anti-government protests in Zimbabwe, the likes of which have not been seen in years.



The protests rocking the southern African country since June indicate that Zimbabweans are no longer afraid of the repressive government of President Robert Mugabe and are refusing to be silenced.



The "outburst of public anger" has come about as a response to various factors including economic hardships that have condemned millions to poverty, bad governance and infighting within the ruling ZANU-PF party over Mugabe's succession, according to political scientist Eldred Masunungure.



Mugabe has been in power since independence from British colonial rule in 1980 .



Zimbabweans have taken to Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp using the hashtag "ThisFlag" to share the hardships of living under Mugabe's rule and to organize protests.

