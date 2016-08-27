Burkini ban violates basic rights: Top French court

France's top administrative court Friday overturned a ban on burkinis in a Mediterranean beach resort, effectively meaning that towns can no longer issue bans on the swimsuits that have divided the country and brought global attention to the country's fraught relationship with Muslims. The ruling by the Council of State specifically concerns a ban on the Muslim garment in the Riviera town of Villeneuve-Loubet, but the binding decision is expected to impact all the 30 or so French resort municipalities that have issued similar decrees.



Lawyers for a human rights group and a Muslim collective challenged the legality of the ban to the top court, saying the orders infringe basic freedoms and that mayors have overstepped their powers by telling women what to wear on beaches.



Mayors had cited multiple reasons for the bans, including security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks, risk to public order, and France's strict rules on secularism in public life.



While addressing only one local ban, the Council of State sets general principles in its ruling that any mayors will now have to abide by when using theirs powers in the future.



Technically, other local bans are still in effect until mayors revoke them by themselves or groups contest them to courts.

