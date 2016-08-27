Comfort food: All’amatriciana to help Italy quake victims

Food lovers and chefs in Italy and beyond are urging restaurants to serve up more pasta all'amatriciana to support the quake-hit hometown of the hearty dish.



Residents in the medieval hilltop town had been preparing to host a yearly food festival this weekend dedicated to the dish.



British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver said on Facebook Thursday that he and 700 chefs at his Jamie's Italian U.K. restaurants, an international chain, will be serving up pasta all'amatriciana and donating 2 pounds ($2.65) per dish sold.



The effort is also generating interest on social media under the hashtags #virtualsagra and the heart of the yearly pasta festival, called a sagra, was the local Hotel Roma, which had a restaurant that served up the dish.

