As hope fades, Italy rescue efforts stop

Hopes of finding more survivors from Italy's powerful earthquake faded Friday, with the death toll rising to 278 and the rescue operation in some of the stricken areas called off. Three days after the quake struck the mountainous heart of the country, sniffer dogs and emergency crews continued to scour the town of Amatrice, which was leveled in the disaster, but there was no sign of life beneath the debris.



An estimated 2,500 people were left homeless by the most deadly quake in Italy since 2009 .



More than 1,050 aftershocks have hit the area since the 6.2 magnitude quake early Wednesday, bringing fresh damage to structures still standing.



Italy has a large Romanian community, and some of the victims were residents in the country.

