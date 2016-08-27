Trump waffle reflects voter confusion

Dean Green supports Donald Trump partly because of the GOP presidential nominee's tough, deport-them-all stance on illegal immigration. But the 57-year-old Republican paused as he complained about U.S. immigration policy and acknowledged that deporting all 11 million people in the U.S. illegally would separate families.



It has been 30 years since the country embarked on an immigration overhaul, and the ambivalence of voters like Green is one reason why.



Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, which advocates for an immigration overhaul that would let people in the country illegally remain here while increasing border security, said that Trump's words mean little until he commits to a real policy change.



Trump's proposed wall is opposed by 61 percent of the country but backed by 78 percent of his supporters.



However, a Pew survey last year found 50 percent of Americans believe immigrants make the economy worse compared to 28 percent who believe they make it better.



In exit polls in 20 primary states, 53 percent of Republican voters supported letting those immigrants stay, even as Trump won the primaries.

...