Striking Bolivia miners kidnap, kill deputy interior minister

Striking miners in Bolivia armed with dynamite seized highways in a protest over mining laws and then kidnapped, possibly tortured and beat to death the country's deputy interior minister in a killing President Evo Morales characterized Friday as a "political conspiracy".



Government Minister Carlos Romero called it a "cowardly and brutal killing" and asked that the body of Illanes, whose formal title is vice minister of the interior regime, be turned over to authorities.



Earlier, Romero had said that Illanes had been kidnapped and possibly tortured, but wasn't able to confirm reports that he had been killed by the striking informal miners, who are demanding the right to associate with private companies.

...