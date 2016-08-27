AUAF attack hits at heart of Afghan learning

At least two gunmen stormed classrooms Wednesday evening after a suspected car bomb was used to get into the walled complex, and killed seven students and a professor.



As security forces patrolled the 5-acre campus Thursday and university staff visited the wounded in hospital, students weighed up the risks of returning to their education.



Opened in 2006 and partly funded by U.S. aid, the not-for-profit American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) had grown to accommodate 1,700 students, offering some of the country's most respected degrees craved by young people restless for opportunities.



Some 60 percent of professors are foreign and the wider academic staff are drawn from 16 countries including Afghanistan, said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, a university spokesman.



Edrees Nawabi, another student at the university, said he feared that foreign teachers would be less willing to come to Kabul after the attack.

...