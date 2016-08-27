UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile launches

The U.N. Security Council late on Friday condemned a series of missile launches by North Korea after failing to do so earlier this month when China had wanted a statement also to oppose the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.



The statement referred to Wednesday's launch as well as other North Korean ballistic missile launches since July 9 .



Earlier this month, the 15-member council had been unable to agree on a U.S.-drafted statement to condemn North Korea's Aug. 3 launch of a ballistic missile that landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters.

